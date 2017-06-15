3 dead, 30 missing after tourist boat...

3 dead, 30 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A multi-story tourist boat packed with about 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized on a reservoir near Medellin on Sunday, and police in Colombia said three people were dead and 30 missing. A major rescue effort involving Colombia's air force and firefighters from nearby cities was looking for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where the accident took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 8 min Ronald 140
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Ramzi 516,979
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 3 hr Subduction Zone 143
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 4 hr oxbow 12
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Tm Cln 314
News In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin... 10 hr Rossum 2
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... 11 hr Al Caplan 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,028,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC