27 high-rises fail fire safety tests as council evacuates north London blocks
Some 27 high-rise buildings in 15 local authorities across the country have failed fire cladding safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the Department for Communities and Local Government has announced. The revelation comes as more than 3,000 residents of the Chalcots Estate in Camden, north London, are facing weeks in temporary accommodation after four tower blocks were evacuated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|3 min
|old_moose
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Eva Braun
|517,033
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|7 min
|pshun2404
|27
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|13 min
|Katrina
|302
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|26 min
|Subduction Zone
|128
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|1 hr
|TorontoVictim
|63
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC