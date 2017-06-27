27 high-rises fail fire safety tests ...

27 high-rises fail fire safety tests as council evacuates north London blocks

Read more: Western Telegraph

Some 27 high-rise buildings in 15 local authorities across the country have failed fire cladding safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the Department for Communities and Local Government has announced. The revelation comes as more than 3,000 residents of the Chalcots Estate in Camden, north London, are facing weeks in temporary accommodation after four tower blocks were evacuated.

Chicago, IL

