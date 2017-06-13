2 US servicemembers killed in Afghan commando attack
Two U.S. servicemembers were killed in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday when an Afghan commando opened fire on them, a local official said. The incident happened in the Achin district in Nangarhar province, where U.S. forces have been helping Afghan troops battle a local branch of the Islamic State group and Taliban militants, provincial spokesman Attahullah Khogyani told Stars and Stripes.
