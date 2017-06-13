13 Philippine Marines Killed in Fight...

13 Philippine Marines Killed in Fight With Militants

Philippine Marines advance their positions as more soldiers reinforce to fight the Maute group in Marawi City in southern Philippines May 29, 2017. Thirteen Philippine marines were killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city for nearly a month in the biggest single-day loss for government forces, the military said Saturday.

Chicago, IL

