Woman, 72, jailed after sending death...

Woman, 72, jailed after sending death threat to Theresa May

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

An elderly woman has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for sending a death threat to Theresa May. Isabella Jackson, 72, sent a threat by email in 2014 when Mrs May was Home Secretary and also made bomb threats to Harrods and King's Cross Station in London and Edinburgh Airport, the Judiciary of Scotland said. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard she had already spent a year in jail for breaching her probation after making a number of hoax bomb calls in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... 2 min Rudy 4
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 6 min True Christian wi... 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Mishianna 515,730
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 11 min Retribution 72
News Food banks, legal aid clinic deserve praise (May '08) 15 min local legal clini... 7
News Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen... 27 min LURCH PILASTER 1
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 2 hr Marine Corp Pat 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC