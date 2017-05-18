We are one people, Theresa May insist...

We are one people, Theresa May insists in plea to Scottish voters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Theresa May has said Britons are "one people" at heart, as she urged Scots to back the Conservatives in the General Election. With recent elections showing Scots coming back to the Conservatives, she told voters: "Come with me as I lead Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 24 min Aliroger1 515,459
News No face for mental illness 1 hr Humanspirit 1
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 1 hr Smell farts 19
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 2 hr Whiskey Drinking ... 2
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 3 hr cough cough 21
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... 3 hr Christian Taliban 1
News Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC