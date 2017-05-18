We are one people, Theresa May insists in plea to Scottish voters
Theresa May has said Britons are "one people" at heart, as she urged Scots to back the Conservatives in the General Election. With recent elections showing Scots coming back to the Conservatives, she told voters: "Come with me as I lead Britain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|24 min
|Aliroger1
|515,459
|No face for mental illness
|1 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|1 hr
|Smell farts
|19
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|2 hr
|Whiskey Drinking ...
|2
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|3 hr
|cough cough
|21
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|3 hr
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC