Voting begins in election to replace ousted South Korean president Park

14 hrs ago

Early voters can cast ballots on Thursday and Friday at about 3,510 polling stations across the country before the election next Tuesday, the National Election Commission said in a statement. It is South Korea's first presidential election with early voting after introducing it for parliamentary and mayoral elections in recent years, the statement said.

