Voters face straightforward choice be...

Voters face straightforward choice between SNP and Tories - Nicola Sturgeon

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scottish voters face a "straightforward choice" in the General Election between the SNP or Conservative MPs who will "rubber-stamp" the Prime Minster's hard Brexit and austerity policies. The SNP leader said Theresa May would win the election and the SNP would "stand up for Scotland" at Westminster while the Tories would follow the Prime Minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 7 min Retribution 11
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 16 min Raz 514,854
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 46 min Tm Cln 66
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... 2 hr Solarman 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... 2 hr fingers mcgurke 1
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 3 hr RustyS 28
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 5 hr Paul 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC