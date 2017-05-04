US to stay in climate talks with no d...

US to stay in climate talks with no decision yet on Paris pact pullout

Hampshire Chronicle

The US will continue attending United Nations climate change meetings, even as President Donald Trump considers pulling America out of a global emissions-cutting deal, officials said. While US representatives are in Bonn, Germany, next week for the UN talks, Mr Trump's advisers will meet on Tuesday to discuss the global pact known as the Paris agreement.

Chicago, IL

