US military member killed in Somalia, 1st death since 1993

A U.S. service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab - the first U.S. combat death in the country in more than two decades - as the United States steps up its fight against the al-Qaida-linked organization in a country that remains largely chaos. "We do not believe there has been a case where a U.S. service member has been killed in combat action in Somalia since the incident there in 1993," U.S. Africa Command spokesman Patrick Barnes said Friday.

Chicago, IL

