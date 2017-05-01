UK ranks behind Estonia and Peru for 4G availability, figures show
Mobile 4G connection "varies wildly" across the UK, which lags behind Estonia and Peru for overall availability, latest figures show. Middlesbrough is the best city for 4G access with 83% availability, while Bournemouth is the worst at 68%, the report from consumer group Which? and independent mobile coverage analyst OpenSignal found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|9 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|45 min
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|1 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|5 hr
|Unimpressed
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|chazmo
|514,546
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|10 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC