UK ranks behind Estonia and Peru for ...

UK ranks behind Estonia and Peru for 4G availability, figures show

5 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Mobile 4G connection "varies wildly" across the UK, which lags behind Estonia and Peru for overall availability, latest figures show. Middlesbrough is the best city for 4G access with 83% availability, while Bournemouth is the worst at 68%, the report from consumer group Which? and independent mobile coverage analyst OpenSignal found.

