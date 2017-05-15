U.S. accuses Syria of mass executions and body burning

A handout satellite image released on Feb. 7, 2017, by Amnesty International shows the military-run Saydnaya prison, one of Syria's largest detention centers located 18 miles north of Damascus. A handout satellite image released on Feb. 7, 2017, by Amnesty International shows the military-run Saydnaya prison, one of Syria's largest detention centers located 18 miles north of Damascus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.