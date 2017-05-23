Two more arrests as anti-terror polic...

Two more arrests as anti-terror police hunt Manchester bomber's - network'

Two men have been arrested by counter-terror police in Greater Manchester in connection with Monday's attack, bringing the number in UK custody to eight. One of the men was detained following searches of an address in the Withington area of the city, while another was arrested in a part of Greater Manchester that was not disclosed.

