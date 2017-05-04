Two men charged with murder over deat...

Two men charged with murder over death of Guy Hedger in - botched burglary'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

Two men have been charged with the murder of a businessman who was fatally shot, allegedly during a botched burglary. Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his A 1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 35 min Mishianna 514,716
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 8 hr Truthmongerdotinfo 3
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... 10 hr Raz 2
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... 12 hr Faith 1
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... 12 hr Meyer Lansky 9
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... 14 hr Decency_my strong... 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... 15 hr Vaxxed 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC