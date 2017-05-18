Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoga...

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan re-elected as ruling party leader

The Justice and Development Party, or AK Party, re-elected Mr Erdogan, its co-founder, at a congress where he was the only candidate for chairman. A narrow victory in a referendum last month to expand the powers of the Turkish presidency allows him to be both the head of state and of a political party.

