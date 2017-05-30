Turkish paper's chief editor stabbed ...

Turkish paper's chief editor stabbed to death in family row

Turkey's state-run news agency says the chief editor of a pro-Islamic Yeni Akit newspaper has died after being stabbed by his son-in-law. Anadolu Agency says Kadir Demirel, 56, died late on Monday at his daughter's home in Istanbul, where he had rushed to intervene in a row between the couple.

