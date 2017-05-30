Turkey acquits 2 brothers over sister...

Turkey acquits 2 brothers over sister's killing in Germany

A lawyer says a Turkish court has acquitted two Turkish men who were charged with aiding and abetting their younger brother in the 2005 shooting death of their sister in Germany. Hatun Surucu, a 23-year-old divorced mother, was slain in Berlin by her youngest brother in what prosecutors described as an "honor killing" meant to punish her for her Western lifestyle.

