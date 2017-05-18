Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of...

Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeakable crimes' backed by Iran

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

He denounced Iranian aggression in the region in an address to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia, and said the "longest-suffering victims" are the Iranian people. Saudi King Salman with US President Donald Trump at the Arab Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Black Snake Moan 71
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... 4 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 hr chazmo 515,491
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 5 hr The Laughing Cow 35
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 5 hr Donald Grump 70
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 9 hr anonymous 14
News Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ... 9 hr Jay Em 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC