Tropical depression forms in Pacific near southern Mexico

A tropical depression formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Wednesday, prompting authorities to issue a tropical storm warning for a coastal region popular with tourists. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered about 100 miles south-southwest of Puerto Angel late Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

