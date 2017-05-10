Travellers warned not to bring hitch-hiking toads into Australia

Quarantine authorities in Australia have urged travellers through Asia to avoid bringing in hitch-hiking amphibians, after a passenger arrived at an airport with a dead Indonesian toad in his shoe. The Department of Agriculture and Water Resources issued the warning on Thursday for travellers to check their luggage and other belongings for biohazards, after toads from Thailand and Indonesia were found recently at three Australian airports.

