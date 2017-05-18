Transparency campaigner has become a celebrity during years in embassy
Julian Assange is the enigmatic figure behind the whistle-blowing WikiLeaks website and has become a poster boy for campaigners against state spying and censorship. To his critics he is a danger to national security and his work could make him the subject of espionage charges in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|3 min
|ohwilbur
|18
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|28 min
|Aliroger1
|515,469
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|53 min
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|Hillary LOST
|23
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|3 hr
|joe
|13
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|4 hr
|Bob nannie
|1
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|5 hr
|The civilized world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC