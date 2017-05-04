Tory James Palmer elected mayor of Ca...

Tory James Palmer elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Mr Palmer achieved a total of 88,826 votes, while Lib Dem Rod Cantrill had 67,205. Counting included second-preference votes as no candidates achieved more than 50% in the first-preference round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Mishianna 514,713
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 1 hr Truthmongerdotinfo 3
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... 3 hr Raz 2
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... 5 hr Faith 1
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... 5 hr Meyer Lansky 9
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... 7 hr Decency_my strong... 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... 8 hr Vaxxed 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC