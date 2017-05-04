Tory James Palmer elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
Mr Palmer achieved a total of 88,826 votes, while Lib Dem Rod Cantrill had 67,205. Counting included second-preference votes as no candidates achieved more than 50% in the first-preference round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Mishianna
|514,713
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|1 hr
|Truthmongerdotinfo
|3
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|3 hr
|Raz
|2
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|5 hr
|Faith
|1
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|5 hr
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|7 hr
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|8 hr
|Vaxxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC