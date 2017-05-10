Tony Blair calls for Britain-Ireland deal on border to limit Brexit damage
Tony Blair has said a deal between Britain and Ireland on the future of the border with Northern Ireland is the best way of limiting damage from Brexit. The former British prime minister told a meeting in the Irish Republic of Europe's centre-right political groups that a "hard border" on the island would be a disaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|43 min
|chazmo
|515,132
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|5 hr
|spud
|229
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|5 hr
|Ms Sassy
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|9 hr
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC