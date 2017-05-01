Three held over death of businessman ...

Three held over death of businessman Guy Hedger in botched burglary

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a businessman who was shot dead during a botched burglary. Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his A 1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.

Chicago, IL

