Three accused over 'botched burglary' shooting death remanded in custody

Three men have appeared at crown court by video-link accused of the murder of a businessman who was fatally shot, allegedly during a botched burglary. Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his A 1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.

Chicago, IL

