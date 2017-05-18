The Latest: US releases 2 Turkish bodyguards after violence
The United States says it released two members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's security detail after briefly detaining them during a violent incident outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. The State Department also says that it summoned Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic to discuss the altercation.
