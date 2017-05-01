The Latest: Hamas unveils changes to political program
The Islamic militant Hamas has unveiled a new, seemingly more pragmatic political program that the group hopes will help it end years of international isolation. With the new manifesto, Hamas rebrands itself as a Palestinian national movement with an Islamic orientation, rather than as a branch of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood which has been outlawed by Egypt.
