The Latest: Hamas unveils changes to ...

The Latest: Hamas unveils changes to political program

The Islamic militant Hamas has unveiled a new, seemingly more pragmatic political program that the group hopes will help it end years of international isolation. With the new manifesto, Hamas rebrands itself as a Palestinian national movement with an Islamic orientation, rather than as a branch of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood which has been outlawed by Egypt.

Chicago, IL

