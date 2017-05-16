TERROR in North Korea As The American HOSTAGE Situation Just Got Worse! [VIDEO]
North Korea has taken yet another American citizen , who is a professor, hostage on suspicion of alleged hostile acts. Kim Hak-Song taught at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|48 min
|Mishianna
|514,753
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|54 min
|joe
|22
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|2 hr
|Bottom Line
|7
|John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C...
|2 hr
|frank
|1
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|2 hr
|frank
|1
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|5 hr
|HPV maims kills
|1
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|7 hr
|joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC