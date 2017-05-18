Temporary balloon - could benefit mil...

Temporary balloon - could benefit millions' in fight to tackle obesity

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

A swallowable balloon which makes people feel full can lead to dramatic weight loss in just four months, research suggests. Obese people lost an average of 2st 6lb over 16 weeks, a study found, with experts suggesting the technique could be used as an alternative to drastic weight-loss surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 15 min DaniEl 515,397
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 44 min Lets B Fair 12
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 2 hr khbv 8
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) 4 hr Brain Cancer 128
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) 4 hr USS LIBERTY 12
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 4 hr Never Mind 12
News Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov... 5 hr Chico 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC