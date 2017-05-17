Tardis, hedgehog hospital and flight simulator vie for Shed of the Year title
A magician's lair, a hospital for hedgehogs and even a chapel complete with an organ are among the wild and wonderful creations vying for the title of 2017 Shed of the Year. While most people are happy with somewhere to store dust-gathering bicycles or attempt to grow a vine of tomatoes, the nation's most committed shed lovers have far loftier dreams for their little havens at the bottom of the garden.
