Syrian Kurdish official praises US decision to provide arms
A top Syrian Kurdish official on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons, saying it would "legitimize" the force as it prepares to march on Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group. But the decision, announced by the Trump administration Tuesday, is sure to rattle Turkey, which considers the Syrian Kurdish group, known as the YPG, to be a terror organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|16 min
|spocko
|5
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|30 min
|Brexx
|24
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|chazmo
|514,898
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|44 min
|INFIDEL
|184
|David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
|55 min
|Rome
|1
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|1 hr
|Michael
|1
|Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ...
|1 hr
|Sad goings on
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC