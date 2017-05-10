Syrian Kurdish official praises US decision to provide arms

A top Syrian Kurdish official on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons, saying it would "legitimize" the force as it prepares to march on Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group. But the decision, announced by the Trump administration Tuesday, is sure to rattle Turkey, which considers the Syrian Kurdish group, known as the YPG, to be a terror organization.

