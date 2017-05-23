Suspect arrested in Wigan in connection with Manchester terror attack
Armed police swooped on a street in Wigan as they made the fifth arrest in the investigation into the Manchester bombing. Witnesses say a man was tackled to the ground in Upper Dicconson Street after he was seen with a suspicious package.
