Student facing lengthy prison term for planting bomb on Tube train
A weapons-obsessed student is facing years behind bars for planting a home-made bomb on a busy Tube train. Former altar boy Damon Smith built the device at home with a A 2 clock from Tesco after googling an al Qaida article entitled Make A Bomb In The Kitchen Of Your Mom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|48 min
|Ted
|3
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|3 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|6
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|3 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Faith
|514,564
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|5 hr
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|5 hr
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a...
|5 hr
|iPads expensive 4...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC