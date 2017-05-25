Street sealed off as police search pr...

Street sealed off as police search property in Wigan

A street has been sealed off as police continue to search a property in Wigan amid reports that a bomb disposal unit was called to the scene. Eyewitnesses posted photos on Twitter showing a bomb disposal van, and at least one street sealed off with a police cordon while a helicopter circled above.

Chicago, IL

