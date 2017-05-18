Stephen Hawking: We must start seekin...

Stephen Hawking: We must start seeking to colonise other planets

Hampshire Chronicle

Top physicist Professor Stephen Hawking has repeated his warning that human survival depends on finding a new home beyond the Earth. Speaking in London at a press conference previewing the Starmus science and arts festival taking place in Norway next month, the professor said: "I strongly believe we should start seeking alternative planets for possible habitation.

