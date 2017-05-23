South Korea fired 450 rounds at flock...

South Korea fired 450 rounds at flock of birds, says North

North Korea has accused South Korea of firing 450 machine gun rounds at a flock of birds earlier this week, dismissing Seoul's claim that it fired warning shots because of an object flying across the border. The North's general staff said the South's firing was a "reckless military provocation" aimed at promoting hostility towards Pyongyang and maintaining a confrontation on the Korean peninsula.

