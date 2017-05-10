SKorea: Rival N.Korea launches ballis...

SKorea: Rival N.Korea launches ballistic missile

North Korea on Sunday launched a ballistic missile that flew about 700 kilometers , South Korea's military said. It comes just days after the election of a new South Korean president and as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for war games in the Pacific.

