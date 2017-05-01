Seoul: US defence system can stop Kim's missiles
A controversial US anti-missile system in South Korea is now operating and can defend against North Korean missiles, Seoul says. The Terminal High Altitude Defence system set up at a converted golf course in Seongju, in the country's south-east, has "early capability" to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang Gyun said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|15 min
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|25 min
|Faith
|514,528
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|1 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|1 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|3 hr
|WW33degrer
|18
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|4 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC