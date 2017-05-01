Seoul: US defence system can stop Kim...

Seoul: US defence system can stop Kim's missiles

A controversial US anti-missile system in South Korea is now operating and can defend against North Korean missiles, Seoul says. The Terminal High Altitude Defence system set up at a converted golf course in Seongju, in the country's south-east, has "early capability" to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang Gyun said.

