Seeking employment: Terrorist who flipped on al-Qaida

15 hrs ago

As mid-career resumes go, this one's a doozy: Bryant Neal Vinas tried to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, advised al-Qaida on potential bombing targets, then morphed into a prized informer for the U.S. government. After eight years in solitary confinement, the 34-year-old New Yorker is set to become a free man.

