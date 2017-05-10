Seeking employment: Terrorist who flipped on al-Qaida
As mid-career resumes go, this one's a doozy: Bryant Neal Vinas tried to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, advised al-Qaida on potential bombing targets, then morphed into a prized informer for the U.S. government. After eight years in solitary confinement, the 34-year-old New Yorker is set to become a free man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Raz
|515,110
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|1 hr
|Southern
|11
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|2 hr
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|5 hr
|albospiderman
|4
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|6 hr
|Solarman
|1
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|8 hr
|Truth 12
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC