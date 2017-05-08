S. Koreans vote for new president to ...

S. Koreans vote for new president to succeed ousted Park

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

South Koreans voted Tuesday for a new president, with victory widely predicted for a liberal candidate who has pledged to improve ties with North Korea, re-examine a contentious U.S. missile defense shield and push sweeping economic changes. Conservatives worry that a victory by Moon Jae-in might benefit North Korea and put South Korea at odds with its most important ally, the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 34 min Fit2Serve 36
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... 2 hr Death for apostasy 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Raz 514,859
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 2 hr Marco R s Secret ... 2
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 4 hr Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... 4 hr lack of maintenance 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 4 hr Wynne Monkey Biz 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC