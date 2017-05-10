Ruling Fatah party has weak showing in Palestinian election
The vote provided Palestinians a rare chance to cast ballots after over a decade without presidential or legislative elections, and Saturday's election was seen as a test for Abbas' embattled and nepotism-tainted party. In Hebron, the West Bank's largest city, Fatah won just seven of 15 seats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Kaybob
|515,281
|Canadian soldier in custody after secret record...
|5 min
|Americas
|1
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|34 min
|NAME
|6
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|1 hr
|Central America
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|2 hr
|Radon
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|2 hr
|Wipe
|1
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|2 hr
|Wipe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC