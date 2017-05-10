Ruling Fatah party has weak showing i...

Ruling Fatah party has weak showing in Palestinian election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The vote provided Palestinians a rare chance to cast ballots after over a decade without presidential or legislative elections, and Saturday's election was seen as a test for Abbas' embattled and nepotism-tainted party. In Hebron, the West Bank's largest city, Fatah won just seven of 15 seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Kaybob 515,281
News Canadian soldier in custody after secret record... 5 min Americas 1
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 34 min NAME 6
News Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne... 1 hr Central America 2
News Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche... 2 hr Radon 1
News Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise... 2 hr Wipe 1
News How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca... 2 hr Wipe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,547 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC