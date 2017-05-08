Royal Marine at a loss to explain why...

Royal Marine at a loss to explain why he took life of Taliban fighter

Read more: Campaignseries.co.uk

A Royal Marine who shot dead a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan said he has spent a long time thinking about the killing but cannot explain why he took the course of action he did. Sergeant Alexander Blackman was freed from prison just under two weeks ago, having spent more than three years in jail.

Chicago, IL

