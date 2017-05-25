Q&A: What's behind Jeremy Corbyn's argument on terrorism and overseas conflicts?
As campaigning resumed on Friday ahead of the General Election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested links between Britain's involvement in conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan and the rise of terrorism at home. In an appeal to voters during a speech in London, he said Labour would change what the UK does abroad if the party wins power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f...
|15 min
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|8
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|17 min
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|24
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|26 min
|Food farts
|4
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|36 min
|Humiliating faith...
|515,748
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|3 hr
|Retired SOF
|81
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|3 hr
|Trump is a joke
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC