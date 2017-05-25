Q&A: What's behind Jeremy Corbyn's ar...

Q&A: What's behind Jeremy Corbyn's argument on terrorism and overseas conflicts?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

As campaigning resumed on Friday ahead of the General Election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested links between Britain's involvement in conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan and the rise of terrorism at home. In an appeal to voters during a speech in London, he said Labour would change what the UK does abroad if the party wins power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f... 15 min Pope Closet Emeritus 8
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 17 min Pope Closet Emeritus 24
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... 26 min Food farts 4
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 36 min Humiliating faith... 515,748
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 3 hr Retired SOF 81
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 3 hr Trump is a joke 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC