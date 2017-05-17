Putin offers to give Congress notes o...

Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting

Russia President Vladimir Putin has offered to turn over to Congress records of President Donald Trump's discussions with Russian diplomats in which Mr Trump is said to have disclosed classified information. Mr Putin's remarks come as Washington was reeling over revelations late on Tuesday that President Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

