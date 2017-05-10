Protester killed in violent demonstrations in Venezuela
Dozens of people have been injured and a 27-year-old man was killed during another day of violent clashes in Venezuela's capital. National guard officers launched tear gas and a group of armed pro-government militiamen harassed protesters as they tried to march to the Supreme Court to demand elections.
