Protester killed, AP journalist wounded in West Bank clash
A Palestinian protester has been killed during a clash in the northern West Bank, and an Associated Press photographer was shot and wounded while covering the unrest. Palestinian witnesses say an Israeli settler opened fire on a crowd of Palestinian protesters after his car was attacked by demonstrators Thursday.
