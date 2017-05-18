Protester killed, AP journalist wound...

Protester killed, AP journalist wounded in West Bank clash

A Palestinian protester has been killed during a clash in the northern West Bank, and an Associated Press photographer was shot and wounded while covering the unrest. Palestinian witnesses say an Israeli settler opened fire on a crowd of Palestinian protesters after his car was attacked by demonstrators Thursday.

Chicago, IL

