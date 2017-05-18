Protecting Union is my personal prior...

Protecting Union is my personal priority, PM vows in plea to Scots voters

Voting for any party other than the Conservatives will weaken the Union between Scotland and the rest of the UK and could lead to a worse Brexit deal for Britain, the Prime Minister has warned. Theresa May launched the Scottish Conservative election manifesto with the clear message that protecting the Union "is a personal priority for me".

