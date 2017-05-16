Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France...

Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president

Ripping up France's political map, French voters elected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union. At a victory party outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, Macron supporters roared with delight at the news, waving red, white and blue tricolor flags.

