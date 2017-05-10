Prince turns plate-spinner as Harry d...

Prince turns plate-spinner as Harry delights children of those killed in service

13 hrs ago

Prince Harry became a plate-spinning children's entertainer when Buckingham Palace was transformed into a funfair for the sons and daughters of the fallen. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & Prince Harry are hosting a party today for children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces.

Chicago, IL

