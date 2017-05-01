Prince Harry to host polo match in Singapore for his Africa charity
Prince Harry is to visit Singapore to stage a polo match in aid of his charity Sentebale and will also travel to Australia, Kensington Palace has said. Harry will host the Singapore polo match in June in aid of his organisation based in Lesotho which provides support to African children living with HIV and Aids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|9 min
|okimar
|19
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Raz
|514,536
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|2 hr
|watching livonia
|45
|Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Stan
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|3 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|4 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|4 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC