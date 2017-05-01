Prince Harry to host polo match in Si...

Prince Harry to host polo match in Singapore for his Africa charity

Prince Harry is to visit Singapore to stage a polo match in aid of his charity Sentebale and will also travel to Australia, Kensington Palace has said. Harry will host the Singapore polo match in June in aid of his organisation based in Lesotho which provides support to African children living with HIV and Aids.

